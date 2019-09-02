Stumpf was recalled from Triple-A Toledo on Monday, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Stumpf compiled a 4.44 ERA and 1.75 WHIP across 26.1 innings with the Tigers earlier in the season but dominated after being sent to Toledo in July, posting a 0.59 ERA, 0.79 WHIP and 24:4 K:BB across 15.1 innings while notching two wins and four saves. The southpaw will provide the big club with bullpen reinforcements for the stretch run.

More News
Our Latest Stories