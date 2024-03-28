Foley struck out the only two batters he faced Thursday against the White Sox to earn his first save of the season.

Lefty Andrew Chafin, after pitching a scoreless eighth inning, recorded the first out of the ninth before handing things over to Foley. The right-hander struck out Yoan Moncada and Luis Robert to preserve an Opening Day shutout while touching triple digits with his sinker. Alex Lange was the presumptive closer for the Tigers after leading the team in saves with 26 last season, but he did not appear in Thursday's game. There has been nothing yet to indicate Lange is injured, so perhaps Foley has simply leapfrogged Lange in the eyes of manager A.J. Hinch.