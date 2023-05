Baez went 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scored in Wednesday's win over the Guardians.

The Tigers are playing better lately and so is Baez, as the shortstop is batting .314 this month with three home runs, five RBI and seven runs scored in nine games. Baez hasn't lived up to expectations yet during his time in Detroit, though he could be turning a corner. His season batting average is now up to .256 to go with a .695 OPS.