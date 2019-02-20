Tigers' Joe Jimenez: Coming along slowly in spring
Jimenez has been nursing some minor muscle soreness in his right arm since reporting to spring training last week and will be eased into Grapefruit League action, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
Jimenez was at least able to complete his third bullpen session of the spring Tuesday, so the arm issue shouldn't be viewed as a concern. He'll still need to progress to facing hitters in live batting practice before the Tigers sign off on his spring debut, which could happen as soon as next week. Jimenez is projected to serve as the top setup man for closer Shane Greene this season.
