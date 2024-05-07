Wentz tossed two scoreless innings of relief in Monday's 2-1 loss to the Guardians. He allowed one hit and struck out four.

Wentz relieved starter Jack Flaherty and kept Detroit in the game, as the lefty continued his excellent start to the season. He lowered his ERA to 0.68 and now has 18 strikeouts across 13.1 innings. Wentz flopped as a starter last year but has reinvented himself as an effective long reliever. It's not the most fantasy-friendly role, but he could help with ratios, strikeouts and the occasional win in deeper formats.