Wentz (shoulder) threw a live batting practice session Tuesday at the Tigers' spring training complex in Florida, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
Wentz has been sidelined since May 31, when he suffered a shoulder injury while making a spot start for the Tigers. Since he was optioned to Triple-A Toledo following that outing, Wentz currently resides on the affiliate's 7-day injured list rather than the Tigers' 10-day IL. Now that he's facing hitters again, Wentz could soon be cleared to head out on a rehab assignment at one of the Tigers' lower-level affiliates before he rejoins the Triple-A rotation.