Wentz didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 7-5 extra-innings win over the Giants, allowing one run on six hits and one walk over 5.2 innings. He struck out seven.

The southpaw served up a leadoff homer to Thairo Estrada but was impressive for the rest of his outing, coming one out short of a quality start and generating 31 called plus swinging strikes among his 94 pitches. It was Wentz's best performance of the season, but he'll still carry a 6.39 ERA and mediocre 10:6 K:BB through 12.2 innings into his next start, likely to come at home next week against the Guardians.