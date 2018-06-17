Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Rough finish in return

Zimmermann did not factor on the decision during Saturday's 7-5 win over the White Sox, allowing four runs on four hits over five innings. He walked none and struck out four.

Zimmermann actually had a perfect game through the first four innings, but faltered in the fifth inning by allowing the four runs on four hits. The veteran right-hander threw only 74 pitches in his return from the disabled list, and lines up for an unappealing matchup at Cleveland next Saturday.