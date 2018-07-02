Tigers' Jose Iglesias: Knocks in two
Iglesias went 2-for-4 with two RBI in Sunday's win over Toronto.
Iglesias drove in a pair on an RBI single in the sixth inning, increasing Detroit's lead to six. He went 4-for-11 over the Tigers' three-game weekend series against the Blue Jays, and he's batting .273 with 30 RBI and 12 stolen bases through 81 games.
