The Brewers traded Canha to the Tigers on Saturday in exchange for minor-league pitcher Blake Holub, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Rather than making a decision on Canha's $11.5 million club option, the Brewers will ship the 34-year-old across Lake Michigan to give Detroit a right-handed bat in the outfield. Canha slashed .262/.355/.400 across 507 plate appearances with the Mets and Brewers in 2023, but he saw a notable uptick in performance with Milwaukee during the second half of the season.