Canha appears to be set for a regular outfield role with the Tigers this season, particularly if the team carries a short bench into the regular season, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

The veteran Canha was deployed as a short-side platoon player for parts of last year, though it looks like he'll have a regular role in Detroit. The Tigers have Riley Greene, Parker Meadows and Canha penciled into starting outfield jobs, with utility players Matt Vierling, Zach McKinstry and Andy Ibanez on hand for depth. Akil Baddoo may be on the outside looking in at this point, and without another established outfielder on the roster, Canha may be asked to take on a heavy load.