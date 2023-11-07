The Tigers exercised Canha's $11.5 million team option for 2024 on Monday.

The decision to pick up the option was merely a formality, as the Tigers acquired Canha from the Brewers on Saturday with the intention of having him be a part of the 2024 roster. The 34-year-old doesn't bring the most exciting fantasy skill set to the table, but he was a serviceable producer in the five main rotisserie categories in 2023, batting .262 with 11 home runs, 11 stolen bases, 62 RBI and 51 runs across 507 plate appearances between the Mets and Brewers. He was deployed as a short-side platoon player for parts of the season, but expect him to be a mainstay in the lineup against right-handers while he joins a Tigers lineup that still has plenty of holes.