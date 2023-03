Englert was informed Wednesday that he will be on the Tigers' Opening Day roster, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

The Rule 5 Draft pick joins Alex Lange, Jose Cisnero, Jason Foley, Tyler Alexander, Trey Wingenter, Chasen Shreve and Garrett Hill in Detroit's Opening Day bullpen. Englert, 23, registered a 3.64 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 136:31 K:BB over 118.2 innings (24 starts) last season between the High-A and Double-A affiliates of the Rangers.