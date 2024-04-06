Vierling is not in Saturday's starting lineup against the Athletics.
Vierling got the start Friday against left-hander JP Sears and finished the game 1-for-3 with a solo home run. Against Athletics right-hander Paul Blackburn on Saturday, the Tigers have shifted Mark Canha to right field, while Kerry Carpenter starts at DH.
