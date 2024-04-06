Vierling went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Friday's 5-4 win over the A's.

Vierling batted leadoff for the Tigers and managed his first home run of the season in the fourth inning. The utility player got the start with lefty JP Sears on the mound for Oakland, but he's still mostly a reserve option at this point, which limits his fantasy upside. That could change if Vierling is able to earn more regular playing time at some point, as he batted a respectable .261 with 10 home runs across 134 games in 2023.