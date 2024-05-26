Vierling hit a walk-off home run in Sunday's 14-11 victory over Toronto, finishing 4-for-6 with two home runs, four RBI and three runs scored.

Vierling was the hero Sunday, putting an exclamation point on his career day with a three-run shot off Jordan Romano in the bottom of the ninth. The 27-year-old has earned a near everyday role for Detroit as a utility man, playing in 13 of Detroit's previous 15 contests, batting .214 with six RBI and two runs scored over that stretch. Vierling hit his first home run since May 1st Sunday and is now up to five longballs on the season to go with 23 RBI, 19 runs scored with a .278 average.