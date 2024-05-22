Vierling went 2-for-4 with a triple, a run scored and two RBI in Tuesday's 10-3 loss to the Royals.

Vierling picked up the start at third base and recorded his first multi-hit game in two weeks. The 27-year-old has shifted back to a utility role with Gio Urshela healthy once again, though the Tigers will continue to find spot starts for Vierling to keep the veteran Urshela healthy. Vierling's fantasy value is reduced in this setup, but he can still deliver some decent numbers on days when he's in the lineup.