Vierling is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Rangers.

Vierling will get a breather for the series opener, despite being one of the hottest hitters in the Detroit lineup at the moment. While starting each of the last seven games, Vierling recorded at least one hit and produced a .438/.455/.906 slash line overall. The 27-year-old should have a hold on a near-everyday role while he's sizzling at the plate, but his absence from the lineup Monday will open up a spot in the outfield for Akil Baddoo.