Vierling will start in center field and bat second in the first game of Wednesday's game against the Pirates.

Vierling had already started five of the Tigers' previous six games at three different positions (center field, left field and third base), but he should maintain an even more stable role in the outfield for at least the next week and a half after the Tigers placed Kerry Carpenter (back) on the 10-day injured list Wednesday. The 27-year-old Vierling has been one of the Tigers' top hitters in May, slashing .290/.320/.536 with three home runs, 16 RBI and eight runs on the month heading into Wednesday's twin bill.