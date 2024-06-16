Vierling went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Saturday's 13-5 win over the Astros.

Vierling has homered twice over his last four contests, though both were solo shots that represent his only RBI since May 29. The outfielder is batting a modest .196 (10-for-51) over 12 contests in June, though he's still often hitting in the top third of the Tigers' lineup. Vierling is at a .266/.305/.468 slash line with nine homers, 30 RBI, 30 runs scored, nine doubles, four triples and no stolen bases through 63 games this year.