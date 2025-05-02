Vierling (shoulder) will begin his rehab assignment with Triple-A Toledo on Sunday, Emily Waldon of Baseball America reports.

Vierling is in the final stages of his recovery from a strained rotator cuff in his right shoulder, which caused him to start the season on the 10-day injured list. He will embark on his rehab assignment Sunday and will initially serve as the designated hitter. Vierling finished the 2024 regular season with Detroit slashing .257/.312/.423 with six stolen bases, 16 home runs and 57 RBI over 567 plate appearances.