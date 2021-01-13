Fulmer agreed to a one-year, $3.1 million contract with the Tigers on Tuesday to avoid arbitration, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

The 27-year-old struggled in 10 starts during 2020 with an 8.78 ERA and 2.06 WHIP over 27.2 innings, and he'll remain with Detroit to begin 2021. Fulmer posted a 3.45 ERA in 323.2 innings over his first two big-league seasons, but he's labored over the past two years with a 5.40 ERA across 160 frames. He may need a strong showing in spring training to earn a spot in the starting rotation.