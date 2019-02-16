Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Away from camp for personal reasons
Fulmer has been away from the Tigers for a few days for personal reasons, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
Fulmer is reportedly attending to a family issue. The delay is unlikely to affect his preparation for Opening Day, as he's expected back as soon as Sunday.
