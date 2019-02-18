Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Back at camp
Fulmer (personal) returned to the Tigers' spring training facility Monday, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
Fulmer left camp late last week and returned to his home state of Oklahoma to be with his father, who underwent quadruple bypass surgery. The 25-year-old right-hander said his father is recuperating well, so it's not expected that Fulmer will miss much further time during spring training. He was absent for only two workouts while he was back in Oklahoma, so he won't be too far behind his fellow pitchers during camp.
