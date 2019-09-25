Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Likely to miss 2020 first half
The Tigers aren't counting on Fulmer (elbow) to make his 2020 debut until after the All-Star break, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
Manager Ron Gardenhire noted that the Tigers will check back in with Fulmer in spring training and see where he stands in his recovery from Tommy John surgery before a more definitive target date for his season debut is established. The procedure typically carries a recovery period of around 12-to-18 months, and the Tigers are apparently eyeing the long end of that timeline for Fulmer's return. Fulmer underwent surgery in late March after a ligament tear in his elbow was detected following his third Grapefruit League outing.
More News
-
Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Officially placed on IL•
-
Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Will undergo Tommy John surgery•
-
Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Tommy John surgery recommended•
-
Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Throws bullpen session•
-
Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Shut down to work on mechanics•
-
Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Velocity remains down•
