Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Set for Grapefruit League debut Monday
Fulmer (elbow) is scheduled to start Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Orioles, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
As expected, Fulmer has made a full recovery from September ulnar transposition surgery, a procedure that resulted in the right-hander missing the final month of the past season. His rehab from the procedure only carried a 3-to-4-month recovery window, so he should remain on a normal throwing schedule throughout spring as he prepares for his third big-league season. With Justin Verlander now in Houston, Fulmer looks like the leading candidate to become only the third Opening Day starter for the Tigers in the past 11 years.
