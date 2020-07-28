Fulmer allowed four runs on five hits and a walk across two innings in a no-decision Monday against the Royals. He struck out two.

Making his first MLB start since 2018, Fulmer was done in by the long ball, as he allowed home runs to Maikel Franco, Whit Merrifield and Salvador Perez. The Tigers capped Fulmer at 47 pitches, and the righty figures to have his workload carefully monitored in his first year back after Tommy John surgery, which limits his fantasy appeal. He lines up to start again Sunday against the Reds, though he'll likely face another innings/pitch count restriction in that outing.