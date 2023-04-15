Lorenzen (groin) was activated Saturday from the 15-day injured list.
Lorenzen will jump into the Tigers' starting rotation Saturday against the Giants after missing the first three weeks of the 2023 regular season due to a left groin strain. He struggled in his lone minor-league rehab start last weekend with Triple-A Toledo and is not a recommended fantasy streamer.
