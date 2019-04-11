Tigers' Nicholas Castellanos: Late scratch Thursday

Castellanos was scratched from Thursday's lineup against the Indians with a right toe injury.

The severity of the injury is currently unknown. John Hicks gets the start at first base, hitting sixth, while Niko Goodrum shifts to right field.

