Tigers' Nicholas Castellanos: Late scratch Thursday
Castellanos was scratched from Thursday's lineup against the Indians with a right toe injury.
The severity of the injury is currently unknown. John Hicks gets the start at first base, hitting sixth, while Niko Goodrum shifts to right field.
