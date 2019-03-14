Tigers' Nicholas Castellanos: Returns to spring lineup
Castellanos (hand) will start in right field and bat third Thursday in the Tigers' Grapefruit League game against the Red Sox.
Castellanos hadn't played since Sunday, when he was hit in the left hand by a pitch. He avoided any structural damage to the hand and was merely dealing with soreness over the past few days, but the time off looks to have proven beneficial. The 27-year-old remains a liability in the outfield for the Tigers, but he'll be assured a regular spot in the heart of the order after slashing a career-best .298/.354/.500 in 2018.
