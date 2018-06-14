Tigers' Niko Goodrum: Powers offense with three hits Wednesday
Goodrum went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and two runs scored in Wednesday's win over the Twins.
Goodrum took it to his former team, as he started the scoring for Detroit with a home run off Jose Berrios in the second inning. He would later double and come around to score in a four-run eighth inning for the Tigers. Goodrum is still ceding some time at second base to Dixon Machado, but the former has clearly been the superior offensive player. Goodrum now has six home runs and a .796 OPS this season, and he should continue to earn more playing time as long as he keeps hitting.
