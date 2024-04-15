Meadows is not in the lineup for Monday's contest against the Rangers.

It marks the second time in the last three games that the left-handed hitting Meadows has been out of the lineup, and both times it was versus a right-hander. The 24-year-old is off to a dreadful 2-for-33 start this season and could be seeing his starting job in center field slip away if he doesn't right the ship in a hurry. Matt Vierling is in center Monday.