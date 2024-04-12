Meadows is starting in center field and batting seventh Friday against the Twins.

The 24-year-old hit out of the leadoff spot in all seven of Detroit's games against a right-handed starter this season, but he's begun the campaign in a 2-for-25 slump and is being dropped down the order. It appears Meadows will retain the starting job in center field for now, but he'll likely need to get his bat on track soon in order to keep the role long term. Riley Greene will move atop the lineup Friday for Detroit.