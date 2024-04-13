Meadows isn't in the Tigers' lineup for the second game of Saturday's twin bill against Minnesota.
Meadows went 0-for-2 during the Tigers' first game on Saturday before being pinch hit for in the seventh inning. Wenceel Perez will replace Meadows in center field for the nightcap and bat seventh.
