Meadows went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in Saturday's 4-0 loss to the A's.

Detroit managed only five hits on the day and never got a runner past second base, but Meadows was one of them after he led off the sixth inning with a single then swiped his first bag of the season. The 24-year-old outfielder has had a bumpy start to his 2024, going just 2-for-21 (.095) with a 5:7 BB:K, but he continues to hit leadoff against right-handers as the Tigers show patience with him.