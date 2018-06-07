Rodriguez was optioned to Triple-A Toledo on Wednesday.

After going 2-for-4 in his big-league debut, Rodriguez proceeded to go hitless in his next 15 at-bats. He'll head back to the minors to free up a roster spot for Alex Wilson (foot), who is set to return from the disabled list Thursday. The 26-year-old was hitting .318/.341/.540 with eight homers and eight steals through 48 games with the Mud Hens prior to being promoted to the majors.

More News
Our Latest Stories