Gipson-Long (groin) will begin a rehab assignment with Low-A Lakeland on Sunday, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Gipson-Long has dealt with a left groin strain since early on in spring training and is finally ready to test things out in a game setting. While he could be ready for activation from the 15-day injured list in the next week or two, Gipson-Long seems likely to be sent to Triple-A Toledo at that point rather than being added to the big-league roster.