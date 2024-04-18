Gipson-Long is getting multiple medical opinions on his injured right elbow, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

He's been examined by Dr. Tim Griffith in Atlanta and Dr. Keith Meister in Texas and it sounds like he might still be seeking additional opinions. Going through multiple consultations on your pitching elbow certainly is not a good sign, but nothing has been determined yet for Gipson-Long as far as treatment goes. He initially went on the injured list with a groin strain, but clearly the elbow is the bigger concern now.