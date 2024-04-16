Gipson-Long (forearm/groin) is receiving further medical evaluation, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.
Gipson-Long was on a rehab assignment while coming back from a groin injury but had to be pulled off of it last week after experiencing right forearm tightness. That he continues to be evaluated isn't typically a good sign, but the Tigers should have more clarification on his status later this week.
More News
-
Tigers' Sawyer Gipson-Long: Now dealing with forearm tightness•
-
Tigers' Sawyer Gipson-Long: Ready for rehab assignment•
-
Tigers' Sawyer Gipson-Long: Throws simulated game•
-
Tigers' Sawyer Gipson-Long: Set to throw Tuesday•
-
Tigers' Sawyer Gipson-Long: Hits IL with groin strain•
-
Tigers' Sawyer Gipson-Long: Opening on injured list•