Gipson-Long (forearm/groin) is receiving further medical evaluation, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

Gipson-Long was on a rehab assignment while coming back from a groin injury but had to be pulled off of it last week after experiencing right forearm tightness. That he continues to be evaluated isn't typically a good sign, but the Tigers should have more clarification on his status later this week.

