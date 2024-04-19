Gipson-Long is set to undergo Tommy John surgery Monday, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

After having multiple doctors examine his elbow, the decision has been made for Gipson-Long to get UCL reconstruction on his right elbow. The right-hander started the season on the 15-day IL with a groin injury, and he was progressing in his rehab assignment before experiencing right forearm tightness. Gipson-Long will be shelved for the rest of the season and will likely miss much of 2025.