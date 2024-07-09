Gipson-Long (elbow) underwent left hip labral repair surgery Tuesday, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
Gipson-Long was already done for the season after having Tommy John surgery in April and he now has an additional operation to come back from. The hip surgery shouldn't alter his timeline, although the hurler will likely be out until around midseason of next year.
