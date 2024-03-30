Gipson-Long (groin) will throw in a simulated game in Lakeland on Tuesday, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Gipson-Long has been battling a left groin strain he sustained in the first week of spring training. He was placed on the Tigers' 15-day IL on Thursday, and he will participate in his first simulated game Tuesday. Gipson-Long made four starts for the Tigers towards the end of the 2023 season, finishing 1-0 with a 2.70 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 26:8 K:BB over 20 innings.