The Tigers optioned Turnbull to Triple-A Toledo on Sunday, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.
After missing the entire 2022 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery, Turnbull was healthy enough to break camp as a member of Detroit's Opening Day rotation. However, the 30-year-old right-hander hasn't been anywhere close to as effective as he had been prior to his surgery through his first seven starts of 2023, as he logged a 7.26 ERA, 1.68 WHIP and 24:15 K:BB in 31 innings. The Tigers are hoping a demotion to Triple-A will help Turnbull regain confidence while honing his control and command. Alex Faedo will be called up from Triple-A in a corresponding move to start Sunday's game in St. Louis, and he could end up making a few turns through the rotation as the Tigers' No. 5 starter while Turnbull is on the farm.
