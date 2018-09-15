Turnbull will start for the Tigers on Wednesday against the Twins, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

The 25-year-old made 23 starts in the minor leagues this season, split across four levels. He posted a 3.92 ERA with a 10.0 K/9. It's unclear if the Tigers will go with a six-man rotation for the rest of the season or if Turnbull will get just one start before heading back to the bullpen.