Turnbull pitched six innings of one-run ball but took a no-decision in Tuesday's win over the Twins. He allowed six hits and a walk, while striking out five.

Turnbull pitched better in his second MLB start than his first, in which he gave up six runs in just four innings against this same Minnesota team last week. The 26-year-old righty is scheduled to start the Tigers' last game of the season on Sunday against the Brewers as he continues to audition for a 2019 role with the club.