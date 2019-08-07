Tigers' Trevor Rosenthal: Designated for assignment

Rosenthal was designated for assignment by the Tigers on Wednesday.

This move comes after Rosenthal was tagged for five runs while posting a 1:4 K:BB across his past two appearances (spanning just one inning). The reliever now owns an unsightly 13.50 ERA, 2.41 WHIP and 17:26 K:BB across 15.1 innings this season. Detroit is expected to announce a corresponding roster move prior to Thursday's series opener against the Royals.

