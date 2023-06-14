The Tigers announced Wednesday that Rosenthal is scheduled to undergo a UCL reconstruction revision surgery for his right elbow next week, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Rosenthal hasn't pitched in the big leagues since submitting a 1.90 ERA and 0.85 WHIP while saving 11 games in the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign, and with another major arm operation on tap, the 33-year-old looks like he'll have to wait until at least late in the 2024 season to potentially make another appearance in the majors. The right-hander's surgery will be a revision of the Tommy John surgery he underwent in 2017, and he'll presumably be facing a 12-to-14-month recovery timeline if the upcoming procedure goes as anticipated. Rosenthal previously had thoracic outlet syndrome surgery in April 2021 and hip surgery in July 2021, then missed significant time in 2022 with hamstring and lat injuries. He joined the Tigers on a minor-league deal in March but suffered a sprained elbow while pitching for Triple-A Toledo in April and then had a setback during his recent rehab appearance with Single-A Lakeland before the UCL revision surgery was deemed necessary.