Rosenthal is currently sidelined at Triple-A Toledo by a right elbow sprain, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Rosenthal made two appearances with Toledo before getting hurt, allowing one run with a 1:3 K:BB over two innings. He's going through physical therapy right now and it's not clear how long it might be before he's allowed to throw again. Rosenthal had Tommy John surgery back in 2017 and hasn't pitched in the majors since 2020 due to shoulder and hip issues.