Rosenthal (elbow) was released by the Tigers on Sunday, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

The veteran right-hander joined the Tigers on a minor-league deal in March but appeared in just three minor-league games before requiring UCL reconstruction revision surgery. Rosenthal last pitched in the majors during shortened 2020 campaign when he had a 1.90 ERA and 11 saves between the Royals and Padres, and he likely won't be back on the mound until at least the second half of 2024.