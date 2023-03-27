Detroit reassigned Rosenthal to minor-league camp Monday.
The Tigers held Rosenthal back for most of spring training while he ramped up from the right lat strain that sidelined him late in the 2022 season, but the 32-year-old looks to be healthy now after he made his Grapefruit League debut Sunday versus the Rays. As was to be expected after a lengthy layoff from game action, Rosenthal looked rusty in his appearance, giving up two earned runs on four hits while retiring two of the six batters he faced. Rosenthal has shown the ability to be a dominant reliever at the big-league level when healthy, but he'll first have to regain his pre-injury form at Triple-A Toledo before the Tigers give him a look in their bullpen.
More News
-
Tigers' Trevor Rosenthal: Spring debut coming Sunday•
-
Tigers' Trevor Rosenthal: Expected to get into spring game•
-
Tigers' Trevor Rosenthal: Throwing live batting practice•
-
Tigers' Trevor Rosenthal: Won't be ready for Opening Day•
-
Tigers' Trevor Rosenthal: Will be ramped up slowly•
-
Tigers' Trevor Rosenthal: Signs NRI deal with DET•